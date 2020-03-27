Lee Han Gyul & Nam Do Hyun play an emotional piano duet in 'Unfamiliar' MV teaser

Upcoming rookie duo Lee Han Gyul and Nam Do Hyun (H&D) have dropped a surprise MV teaser for a pre-release single, "Unfamiliar"!

Previously, H&D announced the postponement of their official debut as the duo H&D, in light of the Coronavirus pandemic. With their 1st debut album release date postponed until April 21, Lee Han Gyul and Nam Do Hyun have decided to treat fans to a pre-release single and MV while keeping them waiting.

Watch a preview of Lee Han Gyul and Nam Do Hyun's emotional piano duet, above!