VIXX's Hongbin under fire for disrespecting SHINee and demeaning idol songs

VIXX's Hongbin is under fire for being disrespectful to SHINee and dragging idol songs in general.



On February 29, Hongbin celebrated his first anniversary on Twitch. He hosted the live stream with various music videos after getting celebratory drinks. His comment on SHINee's song, however, enraged many fans for not only being disrespectful to SHINee but also to all idols. As soon as SHINee's "Everybody" started playing, Hongbin frowned and commented: "Who the hell added crappy idol song like this to the band music playlist? Idol songs lack quality."





SHINee fans are demanding an apology. Some of the comments include: "Wow, is that something a current idol should say? He himself is producing 'crappy idol songs'.", "Being drunk or tipsy should not be an excuse. It only shows his true self.", "Can't believe he is classist.", "Umm did he leave VIXX? Does he understand what he just said?"

Check out the snippet of the stream below. What do you think?

