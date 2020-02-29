15

Posted by olmal AKP STAFF 35 minutes ago

VIXX's Hongbin under fire for disrespecting SHINee and demeaning idol songs

VIXX's Hongbin is under fire for being disrespectful to SHINee and dragging idol songs in general.

On February 29, Hongbin celebrated his first anniversary on Twitch. He hosted the live stream with various music videos after getting celebratory drinks. His comment on SHINee's song, however, enraged many fans for not only being disrespectful to SHINee but also to all idols. As soon as SHINee's "Everybody" started playing, Hongbin frowned and commented: "Who the hell added crappy idol song like this to the band music playlist? Idol songs lack quality."


SHINee fans are demanding an apology. Some of the comments include: "Wow, is that something a current idol should say? He himself is producing 'crappy idol songs'.", "Being drunk or tipsy should not be an excuse. It only shows his true self.", "Can't believe he is classist.", "Umm did he leave VIXX? Does he understand what he just said?"

Check out the snippet of the stream below. What do you think? 

 

Andrada23973,699 pts 21 minutes ago
21 minutes ago

I find it ironic that he spoke like that about idols and idol songs while being an idol himself.

Plus, it's ok for him to dislike a song, everyone has their tastes, but calling it a crappy song was a bit too much. Imo "Everybody" is one of the (many) awesome hits from SHINee.

jjajangmyeon231,905 pts 18 minutes ago
18 minutes ago

Everyone has music taste that's understandable but calling your sunbae's song crap and then calling the songs in your own industry that you work in crappy music is a big no no. Getting loose and a bit intoxicated usually allows you to say more on your mind but i think this opinion definetely should of at least been said off camera to the public

