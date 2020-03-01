7

1

News
Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Hongbin apologizes a third time for his livestream behavior

AKP STAFF

VIXX's Hongbin apologized yet again.

He had come under fire after his drunk live, where he made comments about SHINee and INFINITE's songs. He has apologized on a live broadcast, and then again as an announcement on the streaming platform. This apology on his Instagram marks his third apology on the matter.

He wrote, "Hello, this is Hongbin. I apologize sincerely to the artists and their fans that were hurt due to my wrong words during my individual live show early in the morning. I'm also sorry to the VIXX members and the fans who were concerned because of me. I have no excuses, and I apologize for my thoughtless actions. I apologize once again to everyone who must have been disappointed in me. I will do my best so that this never happens again. I'm very sorry."


  1. VIXX
  2. Hongbin
8 8,418 Share 88% Upvoted

0

violet93538 pts 28 minutes ago 0
28 minutes ago

He was drunk and people make mistakes. This is his 3rd time apologizing by now I don’t think he should have to anymore. We all says things when drunk that we don’t mean. He’s learning from his mistakes and he knows not to do it again.

Share

-1

Parkmingi95-1 pt 28 minutes ago 0
28 minutes ago

Dont worry Hongbin... I lowkey like you more now... Get that Opinion Bread

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

BTS V BLACK SWAN FOCUSED FANCAM
16 hours ago   7   890

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND