Hongbin apologizes a third time for his livestream behavior

VIXX's Hongbin apologized yet again.

He had come under fire after his drunk live, where he made comments about SHINee and INFINITE's songs. He has apologized on a live broadcast, and then again as an announcement on the streaming platform. This apology on his Instagram marks his third apology on the matter.

He wrote, "Hello, this is Hongbin. I apologize sincerely to the artists and their fans that were hurt due to my wrong words during my individual live show early in the morning. I'm also sorry to the VIXX members and the fans who were concerned because of me. I have no excuses, and I apologize for my thoughtless actions. I apologize once again to everyone who must have been disappointed in me. I will do my best so that this never happens again. I'm very sorry."



