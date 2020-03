TREASURE's Junghwan, Haruto, Jungwoo, and Doyoung have come to steal donsaengs' and noonas' hearts everywhere with their latest set of 'Editorial vol.5' profile cuts!



The group's newest 'Editorial vol.5' profile photos bring out an even more mature, sentimental side to the TREASURE boys than ever before, as the members grow more handsome and professional each day.

Make sure to also stay tuned for this week's episode of TREASURE's pre-debut reality series, 'Treasure Map'!