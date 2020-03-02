2

Posted by jennywill

Police say there is no proof that CJ ENM executives were involved in 'Produce' and 'Idol School' manipulations

The police have found no evidence that CJ ENM executives were involved in the ranking manipulations for 'Produce' series and 'Idol School'.

The investigations are almost over, and 'Idol School' staff will be forwarded to the prosecutors. The forwarding will happen sometime this week. There are two 'Idol School' staff as well as two executives from labels that participated in the manipulation for the 'Produce' series. This in addition to the 8 already taken by prosecutors back in November.

diadems
11 minutes ago
The law in Korea is a joke. There is 0 chance none of those execs knew what was happening.

How embarrassing it must be for the people of Korea to know that the justice system is openly corrupt to its core.
