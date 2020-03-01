Han Ye Seul denies having any symptoms after returning from Milano Fashion Week

Han Ye Seul denied having any coronavirus symptoms.

She was one of the celebrities who attended the Milano Fashion Week in Italy. Kim Chung Ha, who had attended the same event, had tested negative, but two of her staff had tested positive. NU'EST's Minhyun and his staff had also been examined, but everyone tested negative.

It seems like Han Ye Seul was not medically examined, but neither Han Ye Seul nor her staff is experiencing any symptoms such as the fever. However, netizens are encouraging her to self-quarantine, as symptoms can take up to two weeks to show.