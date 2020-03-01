4

Han Ye Seul denies having any symptoms after returning from Milano Fashion Week

Han Ye Seul denied having any coronavirus symptoms.

She was one of the celebrities who attended the Milano Fashion Week in Italy. Kim Chung Ha, who had attended the same event, had tested negative, but two of her staff had tested positive. NU'EST's Minhyun and his staff had also been examined, but everyone tested negative.

It seems like Han Ye Seul was not medically examined, but neither Han Ye Seul nor her staff is experiencing any symptoms such as the fever. However, netizens are encouraging her to self-quarantine, as symptoms can take up to two weeks to show.

jeyjin973 pts 22 minutes ago 0
22 minutes ago

Even if she doesn't have symptoms, she should get examined. I understand the stigma that can come from this illness but her health is most important

diadems-1,528 pts 52 minutes ago 0
52 minutes ago

I have questions:

Why aren't the staff members who tested positive under quarantine?

Why wasn't Han Ye Seul tested upon entry to Korea wen she was returning from Italy, a highly active area for coronavirus?

I think I'm beginning to see why Coronavirus is hitting Korea so hard.
The government is lax in their treatment of an epidemic and are ineffective in their attempts to contain it.

