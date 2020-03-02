BTS fans donating the refunds from canceled 'Map of the Soul' Seoul show; reaching 400 million KRW

15

ARMYs are exerting positive influence again.

According to Hope Bridge, the amount that BTS fans have donated to Hope Bridge under the name 'BTS', 'Bangtan Sonyeondan', 'ARMY', or something similar, has reached 388,940,386 KRW as of 1PM KST on March 1st. The donations started after Suga donated 100,000,000 KRW for his hometown Daegu.

A lot of the funds came from the refunds from the canceled Seoul show of 'Map of the Soul' tour. Fans suggested that while it was disappointing that the show is canceled, they should use the refunds for good.

