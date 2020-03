Red Velvet's Joy lent her gentle, comforting voice for tvN's ongoing Thursday drama series, 'Hospital Playlist'!'

Titled "Introduce Me A Good Person", Joy's OST Part. 2 for 'Hospital Playlist' is a remake track of group Basis's 1996 original. The OST is a rhythmic acoustic number, serving as a melodic theme for the five medical school friends of 'Hospital Playlist'.

Watch the full OST MV for "Introduce Me A Good Person" above!