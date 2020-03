Rookie boy group ONEUS has now confirmed their comeback date - marking their first comeback of 2020!

ONEUS will be greeting fans with the release of their 1st single album, 'In Its Time', this March 24 at 6 PM KST. Previously, ONEUS also hinted at their comeback with a mysterious motion teaser, accompanied by the the keyword #NewMoon.



Be on the lookout for more teaser content from ONEUS!