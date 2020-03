Park Bo Gum has come to a shoe store with an overexcited, zealous attitude, looking for the perfect sneakers to keep his feet comfortable, cool, weightless, water-resistant, and so much more in his latest 'Eider' CF!

For this particular CF, Park Bo Gum highlights all of the features of 'Eider's 2020 spring/summer item, the 'Quantum Infinity' sneakers. Watch the energetic CF clip above!