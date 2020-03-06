MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa enjoys an early morning drive and ramen on 'I Live Alone'

Hwa Sa made a welcome appearance on the most recent episode of 'I Live Alone'.

On March 6, Hwa Sa treated herself while on a brief break from promotions. Viewers got to see the night owl side of the popular idol who's sleep scheduled had become reversed while promoting.

Hwa Sa enjoyed a beautiful night drive and showed off her developed driving skills, showing vast improvement from her driving a mere 8 months ago. She jammed out to Bon Jovi and eventually made her way to the Han River and ate some delicious ramen!

Check out the clip below!