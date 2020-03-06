14

MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa enjoys an early morning drive and ramen on 'I Live Alone'

AKP STAFF

Hwa Sa made a welcome appearance on the most recent episode of 'I Live Alone'

On March 6, Hwa Sa treated herself while on a brief break from promotions. Viewers got to see the night owl side of the popular idol who's sleep scheduled had become reversed while promoting. 

Hwa Sa enjoyed a beautiful night drive and showed off her developed driving skills, showing vast improvement from her driving a mere 8 months ago. She jammed out to Bon Jovi and eventually made her way to the Han River and ate some delicious ramen!  

Check out the clip below!

She always makes me crave ramen! 😀

