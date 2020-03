BLACKPINK's Jennie showed off her charismatic walk in her newest CF for KT (Korea Telecom) featuring the Samsung Galaxy S20+ in Aura Red.

The video, titled 'Galaxy S20_ Jennie RED / Runway Ver., shows Jennie walking confidently and posing with the bright red phone. She has a special aura around her and looks beautiful in the CF.

Check out the CF above! What's your favorite Jennie look?