Kim Se Jung has revealed her track list for her upcoming mini album 'Plant'.



The track list below features the title track "Plant", "Today is Okay", "Skyline", "Right Foot", and "You in My Dreams". The Gugudan member is returning with a calm, natural concept, and it looks like fans can expect a relaxing tone from her first solo mini album.



Kim Se Jung's 'Plant' drops on March 17 KST.