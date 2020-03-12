j-hope's older sister/fashion influencer MeJiwoo to launch her very own fashion brand in partnership with KVLY

Fashion influencer and Instagram star MeJiwoo will be partnering up with lifestyle business company KVLY to launch her very own fashion brand, called 'AJ LOOK'.

MeJiwoo (real name Jung Ji Woo) is well-known among fans as BTS member j-hope's older sister. She also owns her own online shopping mall, self-named 'MEJIWOO'. Now, through her partnership with KVLY, MeJiwoo will be active as the head creative director of the upcoming fashion brand 'AJ LOOK' - a brand representing real, trendy styles as popularized by influencers and trendsetters.



Meanwhile, KVLY will be seeking to broaden their consumer range not only in Korea but also in various parts of Asia through its partnership with MeJiwoo.

