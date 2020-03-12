5

2

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 51 minutes ago

j-hope's older sister/fashion influencer MeJiwoo to launch her very own fashion brand in partnership with KVLY

AKP STAFF

Fashion influencer and Instagram star MeJiwoo will be partnering up with lifestyle business company KVLY to launch her very own fashion brand, called 'AJ LOOK'. 

MeJiwoo (real name Jung Ji Woo) is well-known among fans as BTS member j-hope's older sister. She also owns her own online shopping mall, self-named 'MEJIWOO'. Now, through her partnership with KVLY, MeJiwoo will be active as the head creative director of the upcoming fashion brand 'AJ LOOK' - a brand representing real, trendy styles as popularized by influencers and trendsetters. 

Meanwhile, KVLY will be seeking to broaden their consumer range not only in Korea but also in various parts of Asia through its partnership with MeJiwoo. 

  1. j-hope
4 1,718 Share 71% Upvoted

1

popularit1,944 pts 38 minutes ago 0
38 minutes ago

i follow her on ig, shes really stylish and has that aesthetic koreans go for i think she'll do well

Share

1

paluten187erz600 pts 48 minutes ago 0
48 minutes ago

One can see that she is his sister. She is really beautiful hopefully it works out!

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND