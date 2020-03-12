5

ASTRO's Moonbin reportedly cast as male lead of new web drama 'Mermaid Prince'

ASTRO's Moonbin has reportedly been cast as the male lead of an upcoming web drama series, titled 'Mermaid Prince' (working title).

The upcoming web drama will tell the story of a group of 24-year old friends who embark on their last trip together before graduating from college. Moonbin will take on the role of a mysterious inn owner, Woo Hyuk

Meanwhile, Moonbin recently marked his official return to promotions as the new MC of 'Show! Champion' back on March 4, after taking a hiatus due to health issues last November. 

im excited bin did so well in moment of 18 im ready

