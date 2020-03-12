13

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF

BLACKPINK's Lisa to release a limited edition film camera photo book, '0327'

AKP STAFF

BLACKPINK's Lisa will be gifting fans with a very special, limited edition photo book for her upcoming birthday. 

Titled '0327' after Lisa's birth date, the photo book will contain film camera photos taken not only by Lisa but also by her other BLACKPINK members. Through a film camera lens, Lisa captured special moments behind-the-scenes during official photoshoots, fashion shows, and concerts, as well as scenery, ordinary objects, etc. What's more is that the idol not only participated as a photographer for '0327', but also as a creator and curator for the photobook itself. 

Among the limited edition phonebooks, 327 special copies will also contain Lisa's hand-drawn signature, as well as limited edition numbering. '0327' will be available this March 27. 

  1. BLACKPINK
  2. Lisa
1

Demonowl
1 hour ago

While this is great and I’m sure the pics will be gorgeous - interesting how BP can’t have a cb because of corona but winner will have a cb sometime in March. Um what

gigi-ng-80
51 minutes ago

Yg Again know how to take advantage of Lisa reputation and make a lot of money from Lisa Stan. Well if you want us buy something, pls treat Lisa better and more to the point that we want BP comeback, Rosie solo Lisa solo Jisoo solo

