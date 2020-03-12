BLACKPINK's Lisa to release a limited edition film camera photo book, '0327'

BLACKPINK's Lisa will be gifting fans with a very special, limited edition photo book for her upcoming birthday.

Titled '0327' after Lisa's birth date, the photo book will contain film camera photos taken not only by Lisa but also by her other BLACKPINK members. Through a film camera lens, Lisa captured special moments behind-the-scenes during official photoshoots, fashion shows, and concerts, as well as scenery, ordinary objects, etc. What's more is that the idol not only participated as a photographer for '0327', but also as a creator and curator for the photobook itself.

Among the limited edition phonebooks, 327 special copies will also contain Lisa's hand-drawn signature, as well as limited edition numbering. '0327' will be available this March 27.