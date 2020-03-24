7

6

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Gugudan's Kim Se Jung picks out the best 3 K-pop idol vocalists

AKP STAFF

Gugudan's Kim Se Jung picked out the best 3 K-pop idol vocalists.

On the March 24th broadcast of 'Kim Shin Young's Noon Song of Hope', Kim Se Jung featured as guest in the special 'Live on Air' corner, and DJ Kim Shin Young asked, "I feel that it wouldn't be right to call Kim Se Jung an idol vocalist because I see her as a vocalist period. Se Jung is Se Jung... Who do you think are the top 5 idol vocalists?"

After thinking for a bit, Kim Se Jung responded, "Within the top 5, I think Taeyeon sunbaenim, Gugudan's Hyebin, and Matilda's Haena are included." 

In other news, Kim Se Jung recently made her comeback with "Plant". Who would you pick as the best idol vocalists?

  1. Gugudan
  2. Kim Se Jung
1 9,290 Share 54% Upvoted

0

crowboy1,109 pts 29 minutes ago 0
29 minutes ago

I'm surprised and happy that she mentioned Matilda! Even though they've disbanded, they were seriously amazing. Such a shame they weren't recognised :-(

Share
BTS, V, Jungkook, Jimin, Jin, j-hope, SUGA, RM (Rap Monster)
BTS Posts Hope Message To Fight Against COVID-19
17 hours ago   107   13,268
BTS, V, Jungkook, Jimin, Jin, j-hope, SUGA, RM (Rap Monster)
BTS Posts Hope Message To Fight Against COVID-19
17 hours ago   107   13,268

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND