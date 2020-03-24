Gugudan's Kim Se Jung picks out the best 3 K-pop idol vocalists

Gugudan's Kim Se Jung picked out the best 3 K-pop idol vocalists.



On the March 24th broadcast of 'Kim Shin Young's Noon Song of Hope', Kim Se Jung featured as guest in the special 'Live on Air' corner, and DJ Kim Shin Young asked, "I feel that it wouldn't be right to call Kim Se Jung an idol vocalist because I see her as a vocalist period. Se Jung is Se Jung... Who do you think are the top 5 idol vocalists?"



After thinking for a bit, Kim Se Jung responded, "Within the top 5, I think Taeyeon sunbaenim, Gugudan's Hyebin, and Matilda's Haena are included."



In other news, Kim Se Jung recently made her comeback with "Plant". Who would you pick as the best idol vocalists?