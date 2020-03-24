Actor Song Joong Ki arrives safely after filming 'Bogota' in Columbia

Actor Song Joong Ki has arrived safely after filming the movie 'Bogota' in Colombia.



On March 24, his label Hi-Story DNC told media outlets, "Song Joong Ki arrived safely today. Thankfully, there are no problems with his health. For the time being, he'll be relaxing on his own."



The cast and crew of 'Bogota' arrived today after filming the movie in Bogota, Colombia since January. The Colombian government has placed restrictions on travel entering and leaving the country due to the ongoing coronavirus emergency, but it's reported all the cast and crew were able to arrive safely.



'Bogota', starring Song Joong Ki and Lee Hee Jun, tells the story of a man who immigrates to Colombia and settles down.