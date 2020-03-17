Kim Se Jung goes on a surreal search in 'Plant' MV

Kim Se Jung has released her music video for "Plant".



In the surreal MV, Kim Se Jung is living in a disheveled camper surrounded by plastic bags as she goes on a search for a living plant. "Plant" is the title song of the Gugudan member's first solo mini album of the same name, and it's about giving someone comfort and receiving comfort from someone in the same way a small plant would.



Watch Kim Se Jung's "Plant" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.