A female idol contestant surprised audiences with her appealing vocals.

On the March 1st installment of 'King of Masked Singer', the contestant under the mask 'Life Is Egg' delivered a heartfelt stage with a cover of "Good Bye Sadness, Hello Happiness" by Yoon Mi Rae.

'Life Is Egg' earned this 2nd-round solo stage after winning against 'Cyder' last week, together which they performed "3! 4!" by Roo'ra.

However, this week, 'Life Is Egg' could not beat the stage when placed against 'The Picture of The Giraffe That I Drew', who sang Wheesung's "The Story That Can't Be Told".



Before the identity reveal of 'Life Is Egg', Weki Meki's Doyeon and Yoojung guessed that the contestant might be (G)I-DLE's Miyeon, judging by the singer's attractive husky voice.





And...voila!





The contestant was indeed (G)I-DLE's Miyeon! After revealing her identity, Miyeon expressed the honor she felt by delivering her first-ever solo stage since debut. Furthermore, she asked audiences to look out for (G)I-DLE's attractive vocal colors as well as their dance performance abilities.

Check out Miyeon's Instagram post following the broadcast! Did anyone also notice Miyeon's voice right away?

[] 20200301 #복면가왕



완전식품 달걀처럼 완벽한 꿀 보이스

삶은 달걀의 정체는 바로 우리 메인보컬 미연이었습니다!

비쥬얼 메인래퍼 춤신춤왕 개그롤까지 다 가능한 아이들의 맏언니

너무 너무 잘했어요 #여자아이들 #GIDLE #미연 #MIYEON pic.twitter.com/vIwtp5hdOr — (G)I-DLE·(여자)아이들 (@G_I_DLE) March 1, 2020