BTOB's Sungjae is all smiles with one day left before releasing solo album 'YOOK O'clock'

BTOB's Sungjae is all smiles on D-1 of 'YOOK O'clock'!

With fans awaiting the BTOB member's solo album, Sungjae took to Instagram to share a photo every day to keep the anticipation level high. In the latest photo, Sungjae holds up a smiley face balloon while putting on a wide smile of his own.

- ‪YOOK O'clock 만나기까지 D- -

Just three days ago, the vocalist has shared an animated MV teaser for "Come with the Wind".

Are you excited for the BTOB maknae's solo album? Stay tuned for the full release on March 3 KST!

