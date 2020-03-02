57

News
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 1 day ago

ASTRO's Rocky has flowers for Aroha in adorable teaser photos for 'One & Only' special single

ASTRO is gearing up to release a very sweet gift for fans!

On March 2 KST, Fantagio Music unveiled two teaser photos of member Rocky as the group counts down until the release of their special single "One & Only."

In the photos, Rocky is looking date-ready in a plaid blazer and collared shirt look, looking straight into the camera as he holds a large bouquet of pale pink roses in his hands.

Meanwhile, "One & Only" commemorates four years since ASTRO's debut, and is set for release on March 13.

Check out the images of Rocky below!

thealigirl83,388 pts 14 hours ago 0
14 hours ago

best bae looking so lovely

maysjist36 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

rocky dances so well,cute pics.

