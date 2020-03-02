Kai becomes latest EXO member to make big donation on behalf of coronavirus relief

EXO's Kai has joined the number of celebrities making donations in response to the coronavirus outbreak in South Korea.



On March 2 KST, the idol donated 50 million Korean won (approximately $42,000 USD) to Hope Bridge National Disaster Relief Association.



Meanwhile, prior to Kai's donation, EXO members Chanyeol, Lay, and Suho were previously reported to have donated money as well, with Chanyeol donating 50 million won and Lay donating 20 million won to Hope Bridge on February 28. Suho also donated 50 million won to Fruit of Love.

