AleXa gives allkpop readers a shout out before the release of her newest single 'Do or Die'

Solo artist AleXa gave Allkpop readers a special shout out ahead of her next single release!

AleXa’s second digital single “Do Or Die” at will be released at 12 p.m. KST (10 p.m. EST) later today, shortly after the announcement was made that she would be joining forces with world-renowned talent agency ICM Partners.



“Do Or Die,” penned by Billboard-topping hitmakers, is a girl-power anthem set to one of the most challenging choreographies in K-Pop. Check out AleXa's shout out below!