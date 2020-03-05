Rapper C Jamm raises eyebrows with his comments at the Korean Hip Hop Awards

Rapper C Jamm raised some eyebrows with his statements at the Korean Hip Hop Awards.

He won the Hip-Hop Album of the Year award with his work 'Keung' and gave a short thank you statement. C Jamm stated that his "songs make bad actions look cool" and that he "quit alcohol but started hearing and seeing things due to withdrawal". Given the fact that he was previously imprisoned for drug usage in 2018, many were taken back by his statements. Comments include:





"Is he really talking about alcohol or something else?"

"Pray for C Jamm."

"BeWhy will pray for him..."



Check out the clip below.