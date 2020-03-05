6

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 37 minutes ago

Rapper C Jamm raises eyebrows with his comments at the Korean Hip Hop Awards

Rapper C Jamm raised some eyebrows with his statements at the Korean Hip Hop Awards

He won the Hip-Hop Album of the Year award with his work 'Keung' and gave a short thank you statement. C Jamm stated that his "songs make bad actions look cool" and that he "quit alcohol but started hearing and seeing things due to withdrawal". Given the fact that he was previously imprisoned for drug usage in 2018, many were taken back by his statements. Comments include: 


"Is he really talking about alcohol or something else?"

"Pray for C Jamm."

"BeWhy will pray for him..."


Check out the clip below. 

baechufan145 pts 30 minutes ago
30 minutes ago

Good that he quit! Not everyone can do that :)

crystalwildfire2,133 pts 9 minutes ago
9 minutes ago

Not sure why people are thinking it's drugs they must not know that someone who is severely alcoholic can have significant withdrawal problems aside from hallucinations they can have seizures and even death if they are bad enough. So they need to quit thinking drugs just based on that.

And he is looking good, hopefully he stays clean and sober - it's very hard for some people.

