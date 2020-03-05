iKON's Donghyuk compliments Kwon Hyun Bin's visuals, says it's rare to see at YG Entertainment

iKON's Donghyuk praised former JBJ member Kwon Hyun Bin for his visuals.

The two appeared on the March 5th broadcast of 'Idol Radio'. Donghyuk and iKON's Song Yun Hyeon were special DJs for the broadcast and Kwon Hyun Bin appeared as a guest alongside Yezi.

Before becoming an artist, Kwon Hyun Bin was a model at YGKPlus (modeling agency under YG) in 2015.

Donghyuk revealed that he and Kwon Hyun Bin were the same age (23), saying: "there aren't a lot of people who are of the same age at our company. We got close. When I first saw him his height... Height is height but there's no one at our company with his visuals. He's so good looking."



He then asked Kwon Hyun Bin to wink for him, which was gladly done. What do you think of these two idols' friendship?

