VICTON revealed a special present for their fans.

Today is the 3rd anniversary of the announcement of their official fanclub Alice, and for their 3rd anniversary, VICTON made ALICE a new logo. It reflects the shape of VICTON's official lighstick. The logo combines the 3-shaped clover, which means 'happiness', along with the word 'ALICE' written in the font 'VICTON' is officially written in their logo.



Do you like the new logo?