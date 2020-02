Sechskies will be on 'Point of Omniscient Interfere'.



When they were at the studio, they were asked if they had a group greeting, to which Eun Ji Won replied the negative to. When asked what kind of tag they would like if they made one now, Eun Ji Won said, "We're four now, so we can be the 'Self-Survival Group Sechskies'," alluding to how Sechskies had lost two members out of six.

Hopefully they don't lose any more!