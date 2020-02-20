VICTON fly up for 'Continuous' track list

VICTON have revealed a track list for their upcoming sixth mini album 'Continuous'.



The teaser image below reveals the tracks "Nightmare", title song "Howling", "All I Know", "Petal", and "White Night".



Fans can expect an album poster on February 24, concept photos from the 25th to March 4, and the 'Continuous' release on March 9. As previously reported, VICTON's sixth mini album 'Continuous' marks their first comeback since the return of leader Seungwoo, who had been promoting as the leader of 'Produce X 101' project group X1.



Stay tuned for updates!