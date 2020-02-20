20

4

Posted by germainej

ITZY reveal edgy title track teaser image for 'IT'Z ME'

ITZY have revealed an edgy title track teaser image for their upcoming mini album 'IT'Z ME'!

Like their previous teasers, ITZY take on a bold concept in plaid and crop tops against a messy collage. "Wannabe" is the title track of 'IT'Z ME', which is set to drop on March 9 KST.

What do you think of ITZY's concept so far?

2

TaeBreeze779 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

They are looking SO GOOD!! I can’t wait for this comeback I see it says stereotype in the BG of the girls. So maybe this song will be about breaking stereotypes ? Or assumptions of people ? Anyways ITZY is amazing 🤩❤️❤️❤️

1

bartkun3,311 pts 26 minutes ago 0
26 minutes ago

I'm curious will they sing "blah blah" line

