ITZY have revealed an edgy title track teaser image for their upcoming mini album 'IT'Z ME'!
Like their previous teasers, ITZY take on a bold concept in plaid and crop tops against a messy collage. "Wannabe" is the title track of 'IT'Z ME', which is set to drop on March 9 KST.
What do you think of ITZY's concept so far?
ITZY reveal edgy title track teaser image for 'IT'Z ME'
