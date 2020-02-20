ITZY reveal edgy title track teaser image for 'IT'Z ME'

ITZY have revealed an edgy title track teaser image for their upcoming mini album 'IT'Z ME'!



Like their previous teasers, ITZY take on a bold concept in plaid and crop tops against a messy collage. "Wannabe" is the title track of 'IT'Z ME', which is set to drop on March 9 KST.



What do you think of ITZY's concept so far?

