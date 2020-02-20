MCND have dropped their music video teaser for "Ice Age".
In the MV teaser, the MCND members are ready to throw around a ball as they stand in icy temperatures. "Ice Age" is the title song of the TOP Media boy group's debut album 'Into the Ice Age', which drops on February 27 KST.
What do you think of MCND's "Ice Age" MV teaser?
7
2
Posted by1 hour ago
MCND are ready to throw in 'Ice Age' MV teaser
MCND have dropped their music video teaser for "Ice Age".
0 383 Share 78% Upvoted
Log in to comment