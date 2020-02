SF9 has canceled one of their Chinese fansigns.

Originally, the boys were supposed to have a fansign in Qingdao on March 14th and one in Taipei on March 22nd. Fans had been trying to get FNC Entertainment to cancel the fansigns as the coronavirus infection is spreading dangerously in China.

It looks like fans were successful as to the Qingdao fansign, as the fansign has now been canceled. Stay tuned to see if the same will happen to the Taipei fansign.