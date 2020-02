EVERGLOW expressed confidence about their title song.

The girls had their press conference for their 1st mini album 'Reminiscence'. The title song to the mini-album is "Dun Dun", a song with a heavy brass sound. Mia said, "When I first heard it, I could see the performance. It matched our concept and matched the members' colors as well. I fell in love with it as soon as I heard it. I wanted to show fans as fast as possible."

EVERGLOW will be coming back later today at 6PM KST.