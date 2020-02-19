Red Velvet's Seulgi uploads gorgeous candid photos on social media

Red Velvet's Seulgi treated fans to a series of candid photos of herself.

The star uploaded a series of black and white as well as color photos showing her posing naturally on a bed.

View this post on Instagram 머리묶기 A post shared by Seulgi (@hi_sseulgi) on Feb 19, 2020 at 3:59am PST

Seulgi is seen lounging in comfort wear while using her charisma to capture viewers' attention in her photos. It seems as though the general public is loving her more laid back look and netizens have been commenting on Seulgi's natural beauty, stating:

"Seulgi gets prettier and prettier every day."

"She becomes more charming as you look at her more."

"A true goddess. Seulgi just becomes prettier as she gets older."







Seulgi is known for her unique visuals and is one of the few female idols at SM Entertainment with monolids.