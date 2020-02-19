19

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Red Velvet's Seulgi uploads gorgeous candid photos on social media

Red Velvet's Seulgi treated fans to a series of candid photos of herself.

The star uploaded a series of black and white as well as color photos showing her posing naturally on a bed. 

머리묶기

📸📷📸

Seulgi is seen lounging in comfort wear while using her charisma to capture viewers' attention in her photos. It seems as though the general public is loving her more laid back look and netizens have been commenting on Seulgi's natural beauty, stating:

"Seulgi gets prettier and prettier every day."

"She becomes more charming as you look at her more."

"A true goddess. Seulgi just becomes prettier as she gets older."


Seulgi is known for her unique visuals and is one of the few female idols at SM Entertainment with monolids. 

jhopes-shadow
1 hour ago

ppl don't even look this good during photoshoots! I couldn't take my eyes off the screen for a moment.

kxk
1 hour ago

seulgi is probably my favourite female kpop star to follow on Instagram her pictures are always so pretty and aesthetically pleasing

Share

