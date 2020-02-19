23

6

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 52 minutes ago

#ChenWeLoveYou trending worldwide on Twitter as fans express their support for EXO's Chen

AKP STAFF

EXO's Chen is trending worldwide as fans express their support for the idol after he apologized to fans in a letter for his sudden pregnancy and marriage announcement. 

Following the breaking announcement, Chen faced negative criticism from fans who were blindsided by the news. On February 19 KST, Chen wrote an apology letter, and fans have been using the hashtags #ChenWeLoveYou, #종대야_여기_있을게 (Jongdae we'll stay here), and Jongdae to show their support, stating: 

Chen has yet to make more announcements regarding the birth of his child and his marriage to his fiancee. Many fans have been continuing to show their support for the idol in the midst of the ongoing situation. 

  1. Chen
8 1,606 Share 79% Upvoted

3

kxk2,182 pts 40 minutes ago 0
40 minutes ago

hopefully he feels all the love he’s getting and will just ignore the delulus who are turning against him fighting chen all the love and health for him, his wife and baby! ❤️

Share

3

bangtanbora146 pts 47 minutes ago 0
47 minutes ago

We love and support you, there's no need to apologize! Don't let others decide your happiness.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND