ChenWeLoveYou trending worldwide on Twitter as fans express their support for EXO's Chen

EXO's Chen is trending worldwide as fans express their support for the idol after he apologized to fans in a letter for his sudden pregnancy and marriage announcement.

Following the breaking announcement, Chen faced negative criticism from fans who were blindsided by the news. On February 19 KST, Chen wrote an apology letter, and fans have been using the hashtags #ChenWeLoveYou, #종대야_여기_있을게 (Jongdae we'll stay here), and Jongdae to show their support, stating:

I hope jongdae knows that even though there is hate there is even more love and support and that we'll always be by his side ❤❤❤#ChenWeLoveYou pic.twitter.com/xB8eWODOnV — Mena~ baeksoo sns au 📌 (@baek412soo) February 19, 2020

reasons why jongdae should be apologizing for being happy and starting a family#종대야_여기_있을게#김종대_계속_노래하자#ChenWeLoveYou pic.twitter.com/aQ3BpV4Z0U — ##linds⁷(ﾉ◕ヮ◕)ﾉ⁰⁵:･ﾟ✧ | JUNMYEON LOCKDOWN (@baekfairie) February 19, 2020

"I want to convey the message that just like how a warm winter comes after a harsh one, as time passes, the pain and wounds we experience in our lives will heal and bloom into hope and love"

- Kim Jongdae, on "Flower"#종대야_여기_있을게 #김종대_계속_노래하자 #ChenWeLoveYou pic.twitter.com/CK8fuGpII0 — Sasa ☕️✨With Chen (@Cosmicmilktea) February 19, 2020

#ChenWeLoveYou he deserves all the love and support ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/tdNcf0CLly — kai (@kaipics) February 19, 2020

Chen has yet to make more announcements regarding the birth of his child and his marriage to his fiancee. Many fans have been continuing to show their support for the idol in the midst of the ongoing situation.