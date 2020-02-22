MONSTA X talk about their new all-English album 'ALL ABOUT LUV' on Apple Music's 'Brooke Reese's Chart show'

MONSTA X took over 'Brooke Reese's Chart show' on Apple Music and talked about their latest album 'ALL ABOUT LUV.'



The group talked about their experience of recording the all-English album. You can check out highlights of the interview below and tune in and listen to the full episode for free on Sunday 2/23 at 11 pm PST at apple.co/B1_Chart.

MONSTA X Tell Apple Music About Making An Album All About Love

Brooke Reese : What made you guys want to do a project that was all about love? No pun intended, but-

I.M. : So you know, there's a lot of ways to express love, and love is really hard to define. I think love is the best thing that we can do as humanity.

MONSTA X Tell Apple Music About The K-Pop Movement

Brooke Reese : K-pop has been doing so well globally for the last three years and it continues to go strong. How does it feel to be a part of that movement, that spreading your culture around the world?

I.M. : (Translates for Kihyun) He says he's really grateful that he is inside of that movement... We can lead the movement of the K-pop phenomenon right now.

MONSTA X Tell Apple Music About Deciding To Making An All-English Album

Brooke Reese : What made you guys decide to do an all-English album?

I.M. : (Translating for Shownu) He says he wants to communicate with more U.S. fans. And I know the best language is music, but since we are in the U.S. and we have lots of activities in U.S, we just want to release the U.S. album, so we can communicate the U.S. fans a lot.

MONSTA X's message to fans:

