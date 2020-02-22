Actress Lee Young Ae leaves a heartwarming message for Chinese citizens and donates over $40K to aid low-income families in Daegu in midst of the Coronavirus outbreak

Actress Lee Young Ae left a heartwarming message for Chinese citizens and donated 50 million KRW (USD $41,422) to aid low-income families in the city of Daegu in midst of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak.

On February 20, The People's Daily posted Lee Young Ae's message to Chinese citizens on its official Weibo account. In a short video clip, Lee Young Ae relays the message "Just like Dae Jang Geum contains the epidemic, I firmly believe China will contain the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak. I send my best regards to the Chinese medical team and citizens who are fighting this epidemic together." Many Chinese netizens have thanked Lee Young Ae for the heartwarming message.



On February 21, the actress made a donation of 50 million Won to the Dague Community Chest of Korea. The fund will go towards helping the people in need as the outbreak of disease has greatly reduced the city's economy.

In other news, actor Park Seo Joon has also donated to the Daegu Community Chest of Korea.