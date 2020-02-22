4

News
Posted by olmal

Fans rave over BTS' Jungkook's physique and energy in 'BTS focus' video of 'ON' Kinetic Manifesto film

Fans are raving over Jungkook's physique and powerfulness in the 'BTS focus' video for the group's latest title track "ON". 

On February 21 at 6 PM KST, BTS released their 4th album 'MAP OF THE SOUL: 7'. In the new 'BTS focus' for their title track "ON", the members showcase fierce choreography. Fans are raving over how Jungkook is exuding confidence and untamed energy in the video, saying his workouts are paying off. 

Some comments include: "This concept really suits him well. I love all members but his duality.. I just can't.", "He is really showing he can dance, extra powerful.", "I'm going to work out harder from now on. Love his energy." 

Check out 'ON' Kinetic Manifesto film below!  

  1. BTS
  2. Jungkook
Nicole33593,727 pts 2 minutes ago 0
2 minutes ago

The drones in that BTS focus video gave me anxiety.

Mei_Matsumoto-4,324 pts 13 minutes ago 1
13 minutes ago

He looks like GOT7 Jackson.

