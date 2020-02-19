Lee Jin Hyuk shows off the 100x zoom feature on the new Galaxy S20

UP10TION's Lee Jin Hyuk cutely showed off his new phone's feature on Instagram.

It seems like Jin Hyuk got his hands on the new Samsung Galaxy S20 and had a lot of fun with the new zoom features that allow users to zoom in up to 100x!

Regular photo:

After using 100x zoom:

The star excitedly explained in the caption that the new feature is "really cool" and amused fans with his wholesome fascination with his new phone. Lee Jin Hyuk is becoming one of many celebrities who are getting their hands on the new Samsung product.