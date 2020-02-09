On the 9 February episode of MBC’s “King of Masked Singer”, contestant “Toothpaste” sheds tears of sorrow after unveiling her identity.

After losing the first round, “Toothpaste” unveiled her mask, revealing her to be co-ed group Turtles’ Geum Bi.

Geum Bi sheds tears, saying that it’s her first time on the stage in 8 years. She also revealed that “More than nervous, I felt good. There are many things that I am afraid of. Which is why I tried to leave the show.”

What particularly drew attention to her unveiling was her confession that it has been a particularly difficult time since the passing of Turtles’ leader Turtleman. She said that “As time goes by, I kept thinking about it.”

Check out her performance below.