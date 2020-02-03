Actor Kim Woo Bin ends contract with agency of eight years Sidus HQ

Kim Woo Bin has left Sidus HQ after eight years of management.





The agency released an official press statement on February 3 KST, where they confirmed that the actor had ended his contract last December.



"Thank you to all the fans who generously gave Kim Woo Bin their love, and please give him your unchanging interest and support in the future as well," the agency wrote. "We sincerely wish for good person and good actor Kim Woo Bin's bright and healthy future."



Meanwhile, Kim Woo Bin has recently returned to the industry after a long hiatus following a cancer diagnosis in 2017. After making a complete recovery, he announced his return to work, including a narrator gig for MBC's "Humanimal" program.

