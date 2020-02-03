12

3

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 55 minutes ago

Red Velvet's Joy shows off her adorable smile in a vlog video for Aveda Cosmetics

AKP STAFF

Red Velvet's Joy showed off her adorable side in a vlog video for Aveda Cosmetics.

The popular idol was previously chosen as a model for the eco-friendly beauty brand. 

Her fresh and cute expressions have netizen hearts fluttering in the video posted on Aveda's official Instagram page.

The caption reads as follows: "Joy's secret to perfection? Hair enjoys pomegranate. Pomegranate seeds, coconut oil, mango butter and more. Filled with nutrients and superfoods, transformation to shining hair is complete. Filled with moisture. Check out Joy's onset vlog through this video."

What do you think of Joy's fresh look? 

  1. Joy
2 549 Share 80% Upvoted

2

ias-min34 pts 49 minutes ago 0
49 minutes ago

That smile, you wanna stop ISIS without any damage?, show them that smile and they'll surrender next second

Share

0

LoveKpopfromAust1,194 pts 15 minutes ago 0
15 minutes ago

Joy brings joy to a lot of people. She is great.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND