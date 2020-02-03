Red Velvet's Joy shows off her adorable smile in a vlog video for Aveda Cosmetics

Red Velvet's Joy showed off her adorable side in a vlog video for Aveda Cosmetics.

The popular idol was previously chosen as a model for the eco-friendly beauty brand.

Her fresh and cute expressions have netizen hearts fluttering in the video posted on Aveda's official Instagram page.

The caption reads as follows: "Joy's secret to perfection? Hair enjoys pomegranate. Pomegranate seeds, coconut oil, mango butter and more. Filled with nutrients and superfoods, transformation to shining hair is complete. Filled with moisture. Check out Joy's onset vlog through this video."

What do you think of Joy's fresh look?