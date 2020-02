Kim Chung Ha is taking on a softer look for her upcoming track "Honestly I'm Tired".

Usually known for her powerful and charismatic concepts, Chung Ha is diversifying her artistry by signaling that her upcoming track will be different than her previous comebacks. She is seen posing gracefully for the camera in an ivory outfit.

She will be releasing her new album on the 29th. Check out her pictures and stay tuned for more updates on her comeback!