26

4

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

TWICE's Jihyo and Jungyeon spotted supporting Mina at the airport by holding her hand

AKP STAFF
﻿﻿
NEWSEN

TWICE's Jihyo and Jungyeon were spotted displaying their support for Mina at the Incheon Airport on February 24.

The group recently returned to Korea after finishing their concerts in Shizuoka for the ‘TWICE WORLD TOUR 2019 ’TWICELIGHTS’ IN JAPAN‘. Many netizens were touched by this action given the fact that Mina recently returned to promoting after taking a hiatus to recover her mental health. Comments include: 

"Jihyo and Jeongyeon are like Mina's mom and dad."

"Please stay strong Mina!"

"I'm so proud of her." 


NEWSEN YOUTUBE

Check out footage of the group's airport entrance below.

  1. Jungyeon
  2. Jihyo
  3. Mina
4 2,948 Share 87% Upvoted

4

botmy0 pt 1 hour ago 1
1 hour ago

airport 'culture' in korea needs to die

Share

1 more reply

0

onceforever102072 pts 9 minutes ago 0
9 minutes ago

I'm so proud of you Mina for taking this huge step!

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Kpop Stan Twitter: The Danger In It
6 minutes ago   0   132

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND