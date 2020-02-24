TWICE's Jihyo and Jungyeon spotted supporting Mina at the airport by holding her hand

﻿ ﻿ NEWSEN

TWICE's Jihyo and Jungyeon were spotted displaying their support for Mina at the Incheon Airport on February 24.

The group recently returned to Korea after finishing their concerts in Shizuoka for the ‘TWICE WORLD TOUR 2019 ’TWICELIGHTS’ IN JAPAN‘. Many netizens were touched by this action given the fact that Mina recently returned to promoting after taking a hiatus to recover her mental health. Comments include:

"Jihyo and Jeongyeon are like Mina's mom and dad."

"Please stay strong Mina!"

"I'm so proud of her."





Check out footage of the group's airport entrance below.