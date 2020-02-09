4

Posted by jennywill

Kim Bum Soo cancels 20th anniversary concert due to the coronavirus

Kim Bum Soo will be canceling his 20th anniversary concert.

He was supposed to hold 'The Classic' in Cheongju and Gwangju on the 15th and 29th, respectively, but because of the spread of the coronavirus and the resulting safety concerns for both the singer and the audience, he and his label have decided to cancel both shows. All tickets will be refunded. 

Originally, they had set up thermal cameras as well as masks and disinfectants, but as the numbers of those infected grow, he and his label decided it would be the best not to hold the concert. It was especially disheartening because the Gwangju concert on the 29th was supposed to be his finale show, but it probably is for the best for the health of all his fans.

AnonymousInsider347
4 minutes ago

Good! Its really unfortunate, but its better to put everyone's health and safety first.

BijayaMagar
45 minutes ago

Wasn't his concert cancelled last year too?

