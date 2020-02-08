4

2

News
Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF 58 minutes ago

NU'EST and Seventeen cancel various overseas schedules in February in wake of coronavirus

AKP STAFF

NU'EST and Seventeen have decided to cancel or postpone various overseas schedules.

With more and more testing positive for the coronavirus, Pledis Entertainment has decided that for the safety of their idols, they would be either canceling or postponing both groups' overseas schedules in February.

For NU'EST, this means that Baekho's solo mini-concert in Taipei is canceled, and that the one in Bangkok is postponed. Ren's solo concert in Macau is also being postponed further. For Seventeen, this means that the shows in Kuala Lumpur, Taipei, Madrid, Paris, London, and Berlin have been canceled.

  1. NU'EST
  2. Seventeen
0 1,923 Share 67% Upvoted
EVERGLOW
EVERGLOW 'Salute' in dance practice video
14 hours ago   1   1,560
YG’s adorable trainee Kim Hayeon
11 hours ago   7   4,561

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND