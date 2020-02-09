Crush to release OST for TvN’s ‘Crash Landing on You’



Crush will be releasing “Towards the World with Only Us” (lit. translation) an OST for TvN’s “Crash Landing on You” on 9 February, 6PM KST.

This song’s lyrics and beautiful melody emphasizes the two main character’s sorrowful heart and their true feelings. The lyrics talk about how the two main characters want to convey their feelings honestly in a solemn and sensible tone.

This is also his first OST released in 4 years since his last OST hit, “Beautiful Life” released for “Goblin”.