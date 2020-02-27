IZ*ONE win #1 + Performances from February 27th 'M! Countdown'!

Mnet's 'M! Countdown' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!





On today's episode, ELRIS came back with "Jackpot", 3YE returned with "Queen", UNVS debuted with "Timeless", MCND made their debut with "Ice Age", Ravi made a comeback with "El Dorado", and BTS came back with "ON".

As for the winners, IZ*ONE and Dream Catcher were the nominees, but it was IZ*ONE who took the win with "Fiesta". Congrats to IZ*ONE!





Other artists who performed include cignature, Steady, About U, Spectrum, Rocket Punch, EVERGLOW, Cherry Bullet, LOONA, Dream Catcher, The Boyz, Weki Meki, Pentagon, KARD, and IZ*ONE.



Check out the performances below!



WINNER:







===

DEBUT: UNVS







==

DEBUT: MCND







==

COMEBACK: ELRIS







==

COMEBACK: 3YE







==

COMEBACK: Ravi







==

COMEBACK: BTS







===

cignature







==

Steady







==

About U







==

Spectrum







==

Rocket Punch







==

EVERGLOW







==

Cherry Bullet







==

LOONA







==

Dream Catcher







==

The Boyz







==

Weki Meki







==

Pentagon







==

KARD







==

IZ*ONE







===