News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 22 minutes ago

IZ*ONE win #1 + Performances from February 27th 'M! Countdown'!

Mnet's 'M! Countdown' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!


On today's episode, ELRIS came back with "Jackpot", 3YE returned with "Queen", UNVS debuted with "Timeless", MCND made their debut with "Ice Age", Ravi made a comeback with "El Dorado", and BTS came back with "ON".  

As for the winners, IZ*ONE and Dream Catcher were the nominees, but it was IZ*ONE who took the win with "Fiesta". Congrats to IZ*ONE!


Other artists who performed include cignatureSteadyAbout U, SpectrumRocket PunchEVERGLOWCherry BulletLOONADream CatcherThe BoyzWeki MekiPentagonKARD, and IZ*ONE  


Check out the performances below!

WINNER:


DEBUT: UNVS


DEBUT: MCND


COMEBACK: ELRIS


COMEBACK: 3YE


COMEBACK: Ravi


COMEBACK: BTS


cignature


Steady


About U


Spectrum


Rocket Punch


EVERGLOW


Cherry Bullet


LOONA


Dream Catcher


The Boyz


Weki Meki


Pentagon


KARD


IZ*ONE


