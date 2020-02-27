Rapper Hash Swan to enlist as public service worker following warning to haters about girlfriend

Rapper Hash Swan is set to enlist as a public service worker following a warning to haters about his girlfriend.



On February 27, reports revealed Hash Swan will be serving as a public service worker this year, but no specific schedule has been set. His label also stated, "It's right to join the army as soon as the draft notice is received. We're not aware of why he received the judgment of a public service worker. He was decided as a public service worker before he signed with the label."



The news comes following the rapper's warning to haters about his girlfriend, who's known to be a flight attendant. Hash Swan posted a photo with his girlfriend on social media, but it seems netizens had a negative reaction to his display of affection. He posted, "The headlines were whatever. I want to only see good things. That's why I showed you that we're dating well, but look at the level of you all. I won't post anything anymore. Just know that I'm watching. You won't know when and where you'll be called [to the police]. See this, and shake in fear. Shake in fear for months, and live in hell. It's hell as soon as you get a phone call. As expected, nothing changes."



In related news, Hash Swan previously spoke out about cyberbullying after BTS Jungkook's dating rumors.

