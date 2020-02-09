‘Inkigayo’ MCs throw mini birthday party for NCT’s Jaehyun

On 9 February, “Inkigayo” MCs MONSTA X’s Minhyuk and April’s Naeun threw an early birthday party for their fellow MC NCT’s Jaehyun.

In Jaehyun’s tweet through NCT 127's Twitter account, he thanks them for their sweet gesture:

“Thank you to my Inkigayo family as well as Naeun and Minhyuk who wished me an early happy birthday!!

#we_are_born_in_February_bro Happy birthday to Johnny too.”

Minhyuk also tweeted about this mini party:

“A Minhyuk in suspenders has appeared on Inkigayo?

A bright Minhyuk in suspenders telling you spring is coming.

Also Minhyuk said to convey this!

Happy birthday Jaehyun.”

Happy early birthday to Jaehyun!