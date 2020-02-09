24

Posted by veryuyu AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

‘Inkigayo’ MCs throw mini birthday party for NCT’s Jaehyun

On 9 February, “Inkigayo” MCs MONSTA X’s Minhyuk and April’s Naeun threw an early birthday party for their fellow MC NCT’s Jaehyun.

In Jaehyun’s tweet through NCT 127's Twitter account, he thanks them for their sweet gesture:

Thank you to my Inkigayo family as well as Naeun and Minhyuk who wished me an early happy birthday!!

#we_are_born_in_February_bro Happy birthday to Johnny too.

Minhyuk also tweeted about this mini party:

A Minhyuk in suspenders has appeared on Inkigayo?

A bright Minhyuk in suspenders telling you spring is coming.

Also Minhyuk said to convey this!

Happy birthday Jaehyun.

Happy early birthday to Jaehyun!

NCT_lt3476 pts 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

I LOVE YOU JAEHYUN

all the MCs are so sweet

kxk1,996 pts 35 minutes ago
35 minutes ago

they celebrated early because next week minhyuk won’t be there he will be overseas promoting with MX how sweet is that I love this trio my favourite MCs so far that’s for sure 💖

